Is it bad to wear fake sunglasses? Understand eye hazards

Many people buy pirated sunglasses because they are cheaper, but frequent use of the accessory poses risks to eye health

According to the Brazilian Optical Industry Association (Abióptica), four out of ten Brazilians opt for “pirate” sunglasses. These accessories, most of the times counterfeit, attract attention for being cheaper options than the original glasses of renowned brands.

However, the habit of wearing counterfeit sunglasses it is extremely harmful to the health of the eyes. This is because many of them do not have protection against ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B radiation. exposed”, warns ophthalmologist Kemi Salami.

Know more: It’s not just people who wear glasses: know when to have an eye check-up

Currently, Brazilian legislation requires that all lenses sold in the country have at least 90% UVA and UVB protection. In the case of glasses sold at street vendors and street vendors, the chances of them not having this protection are high, even more so when they are very cheap.

Why not wear fake sunglasses?

According to Kemi, ultraviolet radiation impairs vision in several ways. “From the outside to the inside, they increase the chance of the person having any changes in the eyelids, such as skin cancer and other precursor lesions”, she explains.

“In the conjunctiva region, they increase the development of pterygium, can cause actinic keratitis in the cornea, increase the chance and time of cataract development and also increase the chances of retinal degeneration”, he adds.

Also, who is wearing counterfeit sunglasses, without protection, can be even more exposed than those who are not using any accessories. This happens because dark lenses make the pupil of the eye naturally dilate. With this dilation, there is a greater entrance of sunlight and, consequently, radiation.

How to identify unprotected sunglasses?

The ideal is to buy sunglasses from reliable optics and specialized stores, which guarantee the authenticity of the product. If you are going to buy online, always check the reviews about the store and the products before making the purchase and also check for warranty and data protection certifications for online purchases.

When you come across glasses sold in street vendors or in non-specialized stores, check if these accessories have quality specifications and, mainly, UVA and UVB protection seals on the package, lens or label.

Read more: 9 symptoms of eye diseases that indicate you need to go to the doctor

“To identify whether the glasses are counterfeit or not, first of all, you must request a guarantee certificate at the place of purchase. There is also a way to assess whether it has radiation protection. In some opticians, this is done through the use of a specific device that is not available anywhere”, explains ophthalmologist Kemi.

The higher the protection value, the better. “Sunglasses, to really protect the eyes, must have a value of 90 to 100% protection against ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B radiation”, guides the professional.

Eye diseases caused by sun exposure

Over time, frequent use of fake sunglasses without UV protection can compromise your eye health and increase your risk for eye disease. The most common, caused by excessive exposure to the sun, are: