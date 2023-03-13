Does rickets in adults exist? Find out why the disease only affects children and adolescents
Health
There is another similar condition that affects bones in adults, causing similar symptoms.
Rickets is a disease that affects only children and adolescents, affecting the bone growth plate, which only exists in this age group, with the developing body. There is confusion with osteomalacia, a disease that also causes bone problems, but in different parts: cortical and trabecular, which exist at any age.
symptoms of rickets
Confusion between these two diseases is common because they have the same symptoms, which include:
- Bone pain: the person may be reluctant to walk, begin to limp, or tire easily;
- Skeletal deformities: in some cases there is widening of the ankles, wrists and knees, arching of the legs, softening of the bones of the skull and, rarely, deviation of the spine;
- Dental problems: there may also be weakening of tooth enamel, delay in dentition and increased risk of cavities;
- Poor growth and development: the skeleton often does not grow and develops improperly, causing the child to be smaller than average;
- Fragile bones: in severe cases, the bones become weaker and prone to fractures.
“Some children with rickets may still have low levels of calcium in the blood (hypocalcemia), which increases the symptoms already mentioned and causes muscle cramps, spasms, convulsions and tingling in the hands and feet”, adds pediatric orthopedist Rafael Yoshida, from the AACD Orthopedic Hospital.
How to prevent rickets?
Rickets arises as a consequence of vitamin D or calcium deficiency, due to a genetic problem, another health condition that hinders the metabolism of these two nutrients and severe nutritional deficiency.
To prevent disease and maintain adequate levels of vitamin D, it is recommended that children get about 30 minutes of sun a week (anywhere between six to eight minutes a day, three times a week) if they are only in a diaper. Using clothes, the time increases to two hours a week (about 17 minutes a day).
When it comes to calcium, it is best to focus on changes in the diet when the child leaves exclusive breastfeeding, prioritizing dark green vegetables, milk and its derivatives and canned whole fish, such as sardines.
Orthopedist Rafael Yoshida finally reinforces the importance of making a regular follow-up with the pediatrician. That way, if there is any change, he can explain how to increase nutrient rates, even recommending supplementation even before the onset of rickets.
Content for educational purposes only. Consult a Doctor.
The translator user relied on the following source:
Minha Vida Website – REF99827
Disclaimer – (English version>) This content has been prepared based on information from research, additional publications, or the translation/verification work of a volunteer editor of this web council. This is a non-profit service. It is strongly recommended that all details and information published be carefully verified. We never allow medication recommendations, medication package inserts or any medication guidance. We never allow partisan politics as information.
Isenção de responsabilidade – (versão em português): Este conteúdo foi preparado com base em informações de pesquisas, publicações adicionais ou no trabalho de tradução/verificação de um editor voluntário deste conselho web. Este é um serviço sem fins lucrativos. É altamente recomendável que todos os detalhes e informações publicadas sejam verificadas cuidadosamente. Nunca permitimos recomendações de medicamentos, bulas ou qualquer orientação sobre medicamentos. Nunca permitimos a política partidária como base para checagem. Para mais informações, leia nossos termos.
