6 essential products to improve sleep quality
Pillows, earplugs, mask: keep these accessories at home to sleep better
Sleeping well makes all the difference to quality of life. A good night’s sleep puts you in a better mood, reduces stress, helps your body function properly and completely changes your mood. On World Sleep Day, celebrated this Friday (17), MinhaVida gathered six accessories to help you with a peaceful night. Check out:
- Travel Neckrest Support Pillow Ergonomic U Shape, Silent – BRL 109.90
- White Noise Machine – Portable Sound Machine with Night Light, AIRSEE – BRL 252.00
- Sleeping Mask Covering Eyes Dreams, Cine Couple – BRL 21.90
- Giant Xuxão Body Pillow 1.90m – Microfiber Fabric, Cantinho De Lar – BRL 99.90
- Sleeping Earplugs, Sritob – BRL 45.00
- NASA Visco Adjustable Pillow, Massage Foam and Latex, Fibrasca – BRL 111.70
Travel Neck Support Pillow, Silent
This neckrest pillow is extremely comfortable thanks to its soft foam and 5-second bounce technology. It helps relieve painful pressure points for relaxation and molds to the neck and shoulder contours, distributing the weight of the head evenly. available at amazon for BRL 109.90.
Portable sound machine with night light, AIRSEE
If you’re one of those people who needs some noise to sleep, you’ll love this portable sound machine. In addition to emitting 29 different types of sounds – which includes options such as fan and natural noise – it also provides night light, for those who don’t like absolute darkness. available at amazon for BRL 252.00.
Sleeping Mask Covering Eyes Dreams, Cine Couple
It may seem like freshness, but it’s not: using a sleeping mask can help a lot to improve the quality of sleep, avoiding eye contact with light. available at amazon for BRL 21.90.
Giant Body Pillow – Microfiber Fabric, Cantinho De Lar
There are people who only sleep well if they sleep with a spoon. But that doesn’t have to be a problem if you don’t have a partner to cuddle with. This giant body pillow makes up for the lack of another body to comfort your night, making it great for taking up a lot of space on your bed. available at amazon for BRL 99.90.
Sleeping Earplugs, Sritob
Now, if you don’t like hearing any sound at bedtime, try investing in earplugs, like these from Sritob. They are very comfortable, easy to clean and adapt to the shape of your ear, muffling all kinds of noise, helping you to have a quieter night. available at amazon for BRL 45.00.
Visco NASA Fibrasca Adjustable Pillow
This Fibrasca pillow model has three layers so you can customize the height and filling blade in the way you feel most comfortable. available at amazon for BRL 111.70.
*The values mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.
Content for educational purposes only. Consult a Doctor.
The translator user relied on the following source:
Minha Vida Website – REF99827
Disclaimer – (English version>) This content has been prepared based on information from research, additional publications, or the translation/verification work of a volunteer editor of this web council. This is a non-profit service. It is strongly recommended that all details and information published be carefully verified. We never allow medication recommendations, medication package inserts or any medication guidance. We never allow partisan politics as information.
Isenção de responsabilidade – (versão em português): Este conteúdo foi preparado com base em informações de pesquisas, publicações adicionais ou no trabalho de tradução/verificação de um editor voluntário deste conselho web. Este é um serviço sem fins lucrativos. É altamente recomendável que todos os detalhes e informações publicadas sejam verificadas cuidadosamente. Nunca permitimos recomendações de medicamentos, bulas ou qualquer orientação sobre medicamentos. Nunca permitimos a política partidária como base para checagem. Para mais informações, leia nossos termos.
