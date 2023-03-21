5 nasal washers to wash at home

Check out the options for nasal washers that MinhaVida selected for you to clean your nose at home

Those who have respiratory diseases, such as sinusitis, rhinitis and certain allergies know how breathing well makes a difference. Accessories such as nasal washers help to perform nasal wash correctly. Therefore, MinhaVida selected five options of nasal washers for you to be able to clean at home.

Nasal Sanitizing Wash, Miroc – BRL 39.80

– BRL 39.80 Nasal Cleanser, Lota – BRL 77.46

– BRL 77.46 Nasal Cleanser, OOTDTY – BRL 27.90

– BRL 27.90 Nasal irrigator, LAWARY – BRL 21.39

– BRL 21.39 Nasal sanitizer cleaning, Yogateria – BRL 90.00

Nasal sanitizing wash, Miroc – BRL 39.80

Reproduction/Amazon

Designed especially for those who suffer from the effects of rhinitis, sinusitis and allergies, Miroc’s nasal washer and sanitizer comes with two nasal adapters that fit different nostril sizes, providing more comfort and well-being. Find at amazon for BRL 39.80.

Nasal sanitizer, Burbot – BRL 77.46

Reproduction/Amazon

Similar to a small teapot, the Lota brand nasal sanitizer promotes nasal hygiene in a natural way, improving nasal breathing and removing secretions. It has a capacity of up to 200 ml. available at amazon for BRL 77.46.

Nasal sanitizer, OOTDTY – BRL 27.90

Reproduction/Amazon

Portable and malleable, the nasal sanitizer can be taken anywhere. With it, nasal hygiene is guaranteed, offering well-being and better breathing. for sale at amazon for BRL 27.90.

Nasal irrigator, LAWARY – BRL 21.39

Reproduction/Amazon

The syringe-shaped nasal irrigator is one of the best known models, helping to improve breathing faster. Small and compact, it can be taken in necessaires on trips, ensuring cleanliness anywhere. Find at amazon for BRL 21.39.

Nasal sanitizer cleaning, Yogateria – R$ 90.00

Reproduction/Amazon

Made with porcelain, the teapot-shaped cleaner is resistant and helps in the treatment of rhinitis, sinusitis, flu, colds and allergies. With it, it is possible to remove excess mucus in a natural way from the nose. available at amazon for BRL 90.00.

*The values ​​mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.