Rickets: 9 most common symptoms

Rickets is a disease that can cause serious damage to child development. According to endocrinologist Matheus Alves Álvares, from Sabará Hospital Infantil, babies aged between three and 36 months are the most affected and, therefore, it is essential to know the problem and know how to identify its symptoms.

The symptoms of rickets vary according to the case, but the bones are usually the most affected. After all, the disease is characterized by problems with bone mineralization due to a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorus.

According to orthopedist Daniela Rancan, from Sabará Children’s Hospital, the first signs of rickets can appear in the first year of life and worsen with advancing age. Among them are:

1. Apathy

This can be a difficult symptom to identify in children, especially those younger than five. Usually it manifests itself from the difficulty of showing emotions and affection. In older children (up to twelve years old) it is possible to observe discouragement and lack of interest in interacting with other people.

2. Muscle weakness

As muscles are affected by rickets, it is natural for them to lose strength when the disease settles in the body. In babies, weak crying and softness are noted. In slightly older children, there is difficulty in moving and poor posture.

3. Tiredness

It is basically characterized by a lack of energy, sleep, and a desire to rest most of the time. All this is even considered normal after performing physical exercises, a stressful situation or on days of insomnia. The big problem is when tiredness starts to appear in children after activities that previously didn’t require so much energy, so it’s important to keep an eye out.

4. Irritability

Until the child is able to express himself well with words, irritability must manifest itself mainly through crying. Then, around the age of two, they are likely to get red in the face, scream, stomp their feet and throw objects against the wall frequently and/or for no apparent reason. This is often because they are unable to understand and explain the discomfort caused by the disease.

5. Bone pain

As the structure of the bones is impaired, patients also experience bone pain, especially in the spine, pelvis and legs – which sustain a lot of body weight.

6. Bone deformities

The place and type of deformity will depend on the age of the child and the distribution of weight in the child’s body. The most common, however, is that the younger ones have deformities in the forearm and calf, while the older ones have arched legs. In some cases, there are still problems in the spine and thickening of the wrists and ankles, according to orthopedist Daniela Rancan.

7. Weakening of the bones

Another very common symptom is weakening of the bones, which is difficult to detect without performing tests. Many times the problem is only discovered when rickets is already in an advanced stage and causes a fracture due to minimal trauma.

8. Muscle spasms

The lack of nutrients and muscle wasting, characteristic of rickets, can also cause involuntary muscle contractions. In some cases they are very intense and painful and are then called cramps.

9. Delays in physical development

The child’s development is another that can be harmed, with delays not only in growth, but also in the formation of teeth and in making their first movements.

When to seek medical help?

To facilitate early diagnosis, ideally, in the first year of life, the baby has monthly appointments with the pediatrician. Afterwards, they can be more spaced out, taking place quarterly at two years old, half-yearly between three and six years old, and annually from seven years old onwards.

In any case, if symptoms of rickets appear, those responsible should see a doctor as soon as possible, preferably a pediatric endocrinologist. “He is the most qualified specialist to treat osteometabolic diseases”, comments orthopedist Daniela Rancan, who also treats the disease, but more focused on sequelae.

In the office, the diagnosis should be based on the patient’s clinical history and physical examination, with evidence from X-rays, blood and urine tests, which, according to endocrinologist Matheus Alves, are capable of detecting even which nutritional deficiency led to the disease development.