5 accessories to deal with post-vaccine symptoms
Post-vaccination can bring discomfort and symptoms, such as pain and fever. Check out some accessory options to deal with the moment.
The post-vaccine moment can cause some symptoms and discomfort, such as fever and body aches. Knowing this, MinhaVida has prepared a short list with five items for you to know and have around in the care after vaccination. Products can be used for different ages, from childhood to adulthood. See the list below!
Baby thermal bag with blister, Thermogel – R$ 12.75
The small thermal bag from the Baby line is ideal for children’s post-vaccination period, helping to relieve the pain of the injection and even some of the effects after the vaccine. Made with resistant material, it can be reused at different times, helping to care for the baby. Find at amazon for BRL 12.75.
Injection pain relief device, Pikluc – R$ 23.75
Made especially for children and babies who are afraid of needles, Pikluc’s device helps relieve injection pain by pressing the object on the skin. Without hurting, it helps with the application of vaccines such as insulin, vaccines, hormones, among others, and can be used at different ages. available at amazon for BRL 23.75.
Cooling compresses for fever relief, Likluc – R$ 34.98
One of the most common symptoms when we take a vaccine is fever, which means that the antibodies are working on top of what was applied, however, it is a complicated phase, especially for children. Likluc cooling pads can be used at all ages and help relieve fever. for sale at amazon for BRL 34.98.
Crystal thermal bag, Termogel – R$ 25.75
Termogel’s thermal bag can be used both hot and cold, helping to relieve tension, pain, fever and many other symptoms that may be linked to post-vaccination and even illnesses, such as cold and flu. Find at amazon for BRL 25.75.
Minions Dressing 25 units, Cremer – R$ 24.53
The Minions themed dressings are perfect to apply to the vaccine site, avoiding accidents in the region. Colorful and fun, it captivates children, distracting and amusing in the post-vaccination period. available at amazon for BRL 24.53.
*The values mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.
Content for educational purposes only. Consult a Doctor.
The translator user relied on the following source:
Minha Vida Website – REF99827
Disclaimer – (English version>) This content has been prepared based on information from research, additional publications, or the translation/verification work of a volunteer editor of this web council. This is a non-profit service. It is strongly recommended that all details and information published be carefully verified. We never allow medication recommendations, medication package inserts or any medication guidance. We never allow partisan politics as information.
Isenção de responsabilidade – (versão em português): Este conteúdo foi preparado com base em informações de pesquisas, publicações adicionais ou no trabalho de tradução/verificação de um editor voluntário deste conselho web. Este é um serviço sem fins lucrativos. É altamente recomendável que todos os detalhes e informações publicadas sejam verificadas cuidadosamente. Nunca permitimos recomendações de medicamentos, bulas ou qualquer orientação sobre medicamentos. Nunca permitimos a política partidária como base para checagem. Para mais informações, leia nossos termos.
