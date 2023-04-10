Post rickets: understand care after healing

Rickets is a disease that affects the bones of children and adolescents due to lack of nutrients in the body. It is curable and is treated by adopting a healthy lifestyle and supplementing with vitamin D, phosphorus or calcium.

The big problem is that, in some cases, there may be sequelae, which may include bone deformities in the spine, legs and wrists.

As explained by pediatric orthopedist Rafael Yoshida, from the AACD Orthopedic Hospital, bone alterations tend to have their progression reduced with the treatment of rickets, but residual deformities need special care to be reversed.

Treatment of sequelae

According to the doctor, the recommendations vary according to the age of the person and the place that was deformed. Therefore, the ideal is to consult a doctor, preferably a pediatric orthopedist, before taking any measure.

In children, it is possible to corrections with plasters or orthoseswhich serve to immobilize the bone and encourage natural correction without surgical procedures.

However, In more severe cases, surgery may be required. to block bone growth and correct possible misalignments, or to cut parts of bones to adjust their curvature.

As the body of teenagers is more developed, it is generally not possible to avoid surgical procedures to correct bone deformities. “All preoperative planning must be carefully explained to those responsible”, warns the specialist. So, if you have any questions, don’t hesitate to ask during the consultation.

Can rickets come back?

Another factor that should not be overlooked is the possibility of a recurrence of rickets. To prevent this from happening, orthopedist Rafael Yoshida’s main recommendation is to having regular checkups and appointments with the pediatrician.

In the first year of life, the baby should go to the doctor monthly, after the age of two, quarterly, between the ages of three and six, every six months, and from the age of seven, annually.

Thus, parents will be able to receive guidelines for disease prevention, which include maintaining a balanced diet and sun exposure for about 30 minutes a week, when the child is over six months old, to increase vitamin D synthesis.

In addition, with regular consultations, the chances of early diagnosis are increased – which is essential for a quick recovery and prevention of sequelae.