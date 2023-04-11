4 essential accessories to care for eyeglasses and contact lenses
Health
4 essential accessories to care for eyeglasses and contact lenses
Keep your lenses sanitized and quality for much longer. See four accessories to take care of your eyesight on a daily basis.
Anyone who wears glasses or contact lenses to improve their vision knows that keeping their lenses clean on a daily basis can be a complicated task. However, there are accessories on the market that help with the maintenance of glasses and also prevent unwanted fogging both indoors and on the street.
Having a suitable place to store contact lenses helps to preserve the quality of the object, for example. Knowing this, MinhaVida chose four accessories designed especially for those who wear contact lenses or glasses. See the full list below!
- Wet wipes, ZEISS – BRL 30.00
- Flannel and lens demister kit, ZEISS – BRL 24.99
- Anti fog flannel for glasses, NO2FOG – BRL 20.99
- Contact lens case and suction cup – BRL 24.90
Wet wipes, ZEISS – BRL 30.00
Specially made for lenses in general, ZEISS wet wipes keep lens quality up to date. With them, it is possible to perform hygiene anywhere, improving perception and comfort. Find at amazon for BRL 30.00.
Flannel and lens defogger kit, ZEISS – R$ 24.99
Perfect for carrying in your purse, the ZEISS kit contains lens defogger spray and flannel that help keep your eyeglass lenses clean at all times. The kit is indispensable for everyday use, helping to prevent unwanted lens fogging. available at amazon for BRL 24.99.
Anti-Fog Glasses Flannel, NO2FOG – $20.99
One of the biggest obstacles for those who wear glasses is unwanted fogging. That’s why NO2FOG’s anti-fog flannel is the solution! With it, it is possible to maintain the hygiene of the lenses and also prevent them from fogging up during the use of a mask, steam approach, among other situations. for sale at amazon for BRL 20.99.
Contact lens case and extractor cup – BRL 24.90
Storing contact lenses properly helps keep them looking good and comfortable during use. In addition to the case, the kit also comes with an extractor with suction cups that helps to apply and remove the object from the eyes without headache. Find at amazon for BRL 24.90.
*The values mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.
