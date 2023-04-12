Discover Ylang Ylang oil and discover its main benefits

Here at MinhaVida we love to talk about essential oils and aromatherapy. So it’s time to talk about ylang ylang oil, made from the flowers of the Cananga odorata tree. He promises to help alleviate various mental disorders, raise self-esteem and bring a unique sense of well-being.

These are just some of the benefits presented by this substance. Learn more about her right now!

Ylang ylang oil is aphrodisiac, therapeutic and strengthens hair

Thanks to its chemical properties, ylang ylang oil guarantees many advantages for those who use it. It has a sedative action, promoting a relaxing effect on the nervous system, strengthens the hair strands, nourishing and having an impact on growth and volume increase, and is an aphrodisiac, being used in treatments against frigidity.

In addition, the product acts on hormonal balance, also helping to improve sleep, promises to bring improvements to mental health, thanks to its antidepressant substances, and is still great for the skin carefor having rejuvenating and antioxidant properties.

How to use ylang ylang oil?

Ylang ylang essential oil can be used by the routes: inhalation and skin. This means that you can place it in a diffuser so that it spreads throughout the room or apply it directly to the skin or hair (but always diluting it with some other vegetable oil or treatment masks).

Best ylang ylang oil options

Now that you know everything you need to know about ylang ylang oil, here are five sensational product options:

Ylang ylang essential oil 5 ml, PHYTOTHERAPY – BRL 44.90

Reproduction/Amazon

The simplest and main product for those who want to test the benefits of this substance in question is the essential oil of ylang ylang itself. This version of PHYTOTERAPICA has 5 ml of the liquid, perfect to apply in your diffuser, apply to the skin with another vegetable oil or apply to the hair with a mask. Find at amazon for BRL 44.90.

Confidence Roll-On Blend with Ginger, Ylang Ylang, and Sweet Orange Essential Oils 10 ml, VA $19.99

Reproduction/Amazon

This Via Aroma roll-on blend is specially made to bring more confidence to whoever uses it. It features substances that bring specific properties to this, such as essential oils of ginger, sweet orange and, of course, ylang ylang. Find at amazon for BRL 19.99.

Ylang Ylang Massage Oil 120 ml, Aromatic Spells – R$ 43.90

Reproduction/Amazon

Another great find is this ylang ylang body and massage oil from Feitiços Aromáticos. Perfumed and with high hydration power, the product brings a relaxing sensation, awakens an inner peace and is even an aphrodisiac. Find at amazon for BRL 43.90.

Kit with 4 Mayjam essential oils (ylang ylang, peppermint, lemongrass, lavender), NA-1 – R$ 98.90

Reproduction/Amazon

Mayjam’s kit with 4 essential oils is the perfect choice for those who love aromatherapy. The set has 10 ml flasks in the options of ylang ylang, peppermint, lemongrass and lavender, some of the most traditional. Find at amazon for BRL 98.90.

Diffuser sticks – cherry blossom with ylang ylang essential oil 200 ml, Aromagia – R$ 42.22

Reproduction/Amazon

This diffuser is an air freshener that awakens a sense of seduction and love. It has a fraction of ylang ylang essential oil, ensuring a harmonic olfactory experience, delivering a floral and sweet aroma. Find at amazon for BRL 42.22.

*The values ​​mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.