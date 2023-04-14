5 products for the care of varicose veins

Varicose veins can cause discomfort and pain throughout the day. See a list of great products for varicose veins care!

Varicose veins are dilated veins that develop under the skin, and can cause discomfort, muscle pain and swelling due to poor blood circulation. Varicose veins most often affect women. According to a study carried out by the Ministry of Health, between 2013 and 2022, 76% of the 695,000 cases registered were female.

Having products that help in the care of varicose veins helps to alleviate different symptoms, relieving pain and discomfort throughout the day. Knowing this, MinhaVida selected five products to take care of varicose veins. See the full list below!

Firming elastin, collagen and red fruits, Goicoechea – BRL 32.66

– BRL 32.66 Venocel horse chestnut gel, Cifarma – BRL 51.27

– BRL 51.27 Firming body deodorant moisturizer, Nivea – BRL 31.27

– BRL 31.27 Kendall 3/4 compression stockings – BRL 50.15

– BRL 50.15 Anti-varicose vein pillow ramp – BRL 78.99

Firming elastin, collagen and red fruits, Goicoechea – R$ 32.66

Reproduction/Amazon

With elastin, collagen and red fruits in the formulation, the Goicoechea cream helps to tone and firm the skin, helping in the treatment of varicose veins and also in skin care. In addition, it promotes a relaxing effect, improving the appearance of the skin. Find at amazon for BRL 32.66 .

Venocel horse chestnut gel, Cifarma – R$ 51.27

Reproduction/Amazon

Ideal for treating varicose veins, CIfarma’s Venocel improves circulation in the leg region, reduces swelling and provides greater relaxation in the applied area, offering better appearance and hydration for the legs. available at amazon for BRL 51.27.

Firming body deodorant moisturizer, Nivea – R$ 31.27

Reproduction/Amazon

With a relaxing and anti-cellulite effect, Nívea’s moisturizer has Q10, L – Carnitine and caffeine in the composition that effectively helps in the treatment against cellulite. With its use, it is possible to firm the skin and help with circulation at the applied site, avoiding the effects of varicose veins and cellulite. for sale at amazon for BRL 31.27.

3/4 Compression Socks, Kendall – R$ 50.15

Reproduction/Amazon

With the leg compression function, the stockings help improve blood circulation, helping to reduce swelling and pain in the region. It can be used to treat varicose veins, lymphatic diseases and tiredness in the legs. Find at amazon for BRL 50.15.

Anti-varicose vein pillow ramp – R$ 78.99

Reproduction/Amazon

Portable, the pillow is made with resistant foam that acts directly on muscle relaxation. Versatile, it can be used to relieve tension in the spine, increase blood circulation in the legs and also to relax the body, relieving stress and body aches. available at amazon for BRL 78.99.

*The values ​​mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.