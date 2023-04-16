5 products to take better care of your voice
We use our voice every day and, therefore, it is important to take care of it in our routine. MinhaVida chose five great products to help with your breathing and also with vocal cleansing, in order to exercise your vocal cords and facilitate the way you articulate and project your voice. Check out!
The G-Tech Vibrating Mesh Inhaler and Nebulizer helps to perform the nebulization process from multiple angles. The product is portable, comes with adult and children’s masks, has zero operating noise and promotes better use of the possible medications inserted in it. Find at amazon for BRL 142.90.
KIT Classic – 1 Respiron Classic+ Shaker Classic Premium, Allstate – BRL 89.90
This Allstate kit comes with a respiron and shaker that help strengthen the inspiratory muscles, including the diaphragm. It also alleviates shortness of breath and increases exercise tolerance. Clinically indicated for patients with COPD, ASMA and heart failure, the product even helps to prevent lung diseases. Find at amazon for BRL 89.90.
New Shaker, NCS do Brasil – BRL 53.90
But if you are looking for a more affordable alternative, perhaps a great option is the new shaker from NCS do Brasil. The high-frequency oral oscillation breathing exerciser encourages bronchial hygiene and is great for vocal warm-ups and cool-downs. Find at amazon for BRL 53.90.
Respiron Kids, NCS do Brasil – BRL 34.90
And if it’s a child who needs that special care, this respiron kids will be the best solution. The product is a respiratory exerciser for training the inspiratory muscles and has colored balls and stickers to make the exercise more fun. Find at amazon for BRL 34.90.
Blue Respiron hose and nozzle, NCS do Brasil – BRL 12.00
Now, if you already have a good respiron but need to replace the exerciser’s hose and mouthpiece, you’ll be delighted to know that this item is sold separately. The accessory is great for replacing what you already have. Find at amazon for BRL 12.00.
*The values mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.
Content for educational purposes only. Consult a Doctor.
Disclaimer – (English version>) This content has been prepared based on information from research, additional publications, or the translation/verification work of a volunteer editor of this web council. This is a non-profit service. It is strongly recommended that all details and information published be carefully verified. We never allow medication recommendations, medication package inserts or any medication guidance. We never allow partisan politics as information.
Isenção de responsabilidade – (versão em português): Este conteúdo foi preparado com base em informações de pesquisas, publicações adicionais ou no trabalho de tradução/verificação de um editor voluntário deste conselho web. Este é um serviço sem fins lucrativos. É altamente recomendável que todos os detalhes e informações publicadas sejam verificadas cuidadosamente. Nunca permitimos recomendações de medicamentos, bulas ou qualquer orientação sobre medicamentos. Nunca permitimos a política partidária como base para checagem. Para mais informações, leia nossos termos.
