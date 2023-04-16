5 products to take better care of your voice

We use our voice every day and, therefore, it is important to take care of it in our routine. MinhaVida chose five great products to help with your breathing and also with vocal cleansing, in order to exercise your vocal cords and facilitate the way you articulate and project your voice. Check out!

Vibrating mesh nebulizer, G-Tech – R$ 142.90

The G-Tech Vibrating Mesh Inhaler and Nebulizer helps to perform the nebulization process from multiple angles. The product is portable, comes with adult and children’s masks, has zero operating noise and promotes better use of the possible medications inserted in it. Find at amazon for BRL 142.90.

KIT Classic – 1 Respiron Classic+ Shaker Classic Premium, Allstate – BRL 89.90

This Allstate kit comes with a respiron and shaker that help strengthen the inspiratory muscles, including the diaphragm. It also alleviates shortness of breath and increases exercise tolerance. Clinically indicated for patients with COPD, ASMA and heart failure, the product even helps to prevent lung diseases. Find at amazon for BRL 89.90.

New Shaker, NCS do Brasil – BRL 53.90

But if you are looking for a more affordable alternative, perhaps a great option is the new shaker from NCS do Brasil. The high-frequency oral oscillation breathing exerciser encourages bronchial hygiene and is great for vocal warm-ups and cool-downs. Find at amazon for BRL 53.90.

Respiron Kids, NCS do Brasil – BRL 34.90

And if it’s a child who needs that special care, this respiron kids will be the best solution. The product is a respiratory exerciser for training the inspiratory muscles and has colored balls and stickers to make the exercise more fun. Find at amazon for BRL 34.90.

Blue Respiron hose and nozzle, NCS do Brasil – BRL 12.00

Now, if you already have a good respiron but need to replace the exerciser’s hose and mouthpiece, you’ll be delighted to know that this item is sold separately. The accessory is great for replacing what you already have. Find at amazon for BRL 12.00.

*The values ​​mentioned in the article are subject to change after the date of publication.