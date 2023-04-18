Rickets: learn how to treat the disease and avoid sequels

Treatment recommendations may vary depending on the cause of rickets.

Rickets is known to make the bones of children and adolescents sick, causing bone deformities in the most severe cases. To avoid this type of sequel, treatment should start as soon as possible and always be done under medical guidance, as recommendations may vary according to the person.

As explained by Matheus Alves Álvares, from Sabará Hospital Infantil, the most important thing to define how the disease will be treated is to establish its cause based on the patient’s history and the results of imaging and laboratory tests.

If rickets is due to a lack of vitamin D, calcium or phosphorus in the body, specialists usually indicate:

Supplementation;

Changes in diet to make it more nutritious;

Increased sun exposure in cases where the disease was caused specifically by vitamin D deficiency. Children over six months old should have between six and eight minutes of sun a day, three times a week, wearing only a diaper. Below that age it is indicated to avoid direct sun on the skin.

When rickets arises as a result of another medical condition, the initial cause needs to be treated. If it is a kidney disease, for example, the solution to both problems may be dialysis.

possible complications

If the treatment is not done properly, the consequences are of the most varied. “Height may be compromised and muscle weakness, pain in the bones and muscles may appear”, exemplifies endocrinologist Matheus Alves Álvares.

The most popular sequels, however, are bone deformities, which usually affect the wrists, ankles, spine, teeth and ribcage – which, in some cases, can lead to an increase in respiratory infections.

The good news, according to orthopedist Natasha Vogel, from Sabará Children’s Hospital, is that even sequelae can be treated. This is done through the use of casts, orthoses or even surgery in the most serious cases, when it is necessary to block bone growth in some regions or, then, cut parts of the bones to correct possible misalignments.

Carrying out an adequate treatment is capable of not only pausing the advance of rickets, but also of reversing the alterations caused by it in the body, improving the patient’s mobility and pain.